Maha: Cong women's wing protests against fuel price hike in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:24 IST
Workers of the Congress' women's wing in Maharashtra's Latur district staged a protest on Friday against the hike in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities and handed over a memorandum of their demands to the district collector.

Protestors led by the Mahila Congress' Latur city unit chief Dr Smita Khanapure and district unit chief Sunita Arlikar staged a demonstration at Gandhi Chowk in the morning.

Mahila Congress workers presented a memorandum to district collector Prithviraj B P, which stated that the prices of fuel and essential commodities had risen because of the Union government's poor policies.

Protesters also presented some cow dung cakes along with the memorandum of their demands to the collector.

Fuel prices have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in at least 16 states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, among others.

