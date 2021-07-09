Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: Nation: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 43,393 new cases, 911 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL62 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY-MODERNA Working actively with Moderna to see how its Covid vaccine can be made available in India: Govt New Delhi: The government said on Friday that it is working actively with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be imported and made available in the country.

DEL74 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Over 37 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL61 RAIL-INDIA-NEPAL Boost for India-Nepal ties as Railways allows use of its infra for neighbour's cargo New Delhi: Rail operations between India and Nepal got a major boost on Friday with authorization to all cargo train operators to utilize the Indian railway network for carrying containers bound for the neighbouring Himalayan nation.

DEL70 DEF-RAJNATH-ISRAEL Rajnath Singh speaks to Israeli defence minister New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz and conveyed that he looks forward to advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

DEL65 AVI-2NDLD AVIATION MINISTER-SCINDIA Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as civil aviation minister; holds review meeting New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia took over the reins of the civil aviation ministry on Friday and V K Singh also assumed office as the Minister of State at the ministry.

BOM7 MH-CABINET-PANKAJA MUNDE Not upset; I accept party’s decision: Pankaja on sister not getting berth in Union Cabinet Mumbai: BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said she was not upset with the party leadership’s decision of not including her younger sister and two-time MP Pritam Munde into the Union council of ministers, but admitted that there was ''negativity'' among her supporters due to it. MDS19 LD ZIKA Kerala on alert following Zika outbreak; Centre rushes team to monitor situation Thiruvananthapuram/Delhi July 9 (PTI) Kerala was put on alert on Friday following the outbreak of Zika virus in the state, while the Centre rushed a team of experts to monitor the situation and aid the state government in management of the cases after 13 new ones were confirmed.

Business: DEL57 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves rise by USD 1.013 bn to record high of USD 610.012 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 1.013 billion to touch a lifetime high of USD 610.012 billion in the week ended July 2, RBI data showed on Friday. Legal: LGD21 SC-CAA-UP SC asks UP govt not to act on earlier notices to CAA protestors for recovering damages New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to take action on earlier notices sent to the alleged protestors by district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public property during the anti-CAA agitations in the state.

LGD19 DL-HC-PASWAN-LD PARAS HC dismisses Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Paras as LoP New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by leader of one of the factions of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Pawan challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it was without merits.

LGD8 DL-HC-LD WHATSAPP PRIVACY Privacy policy on hold till data protection bill comes into force: WhatsApp tells Delhi HC New Delhi: WhatsApp LLC told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it will not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold and will implement it ''if Parliament allows it''.

LGD17 DL-HC-UCC Uniform Civil Code ought not to remain a mere hope, Indian society becoming homogenous: Delhi HC New Delhi: Favouring the introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Delhi High Court has said the Indian youth need not be forced to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws in relation to marriage and divorce.

Foreign: FGN36 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-LD LAVROV Moscow: India's ''time-tested and trust-based'' relationship remains very strong and continues to grow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he held ''productive'' talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to step up bilateral cooperation on space, nuclear, energy and defence sectors.

FGN27 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN Moscow: Voicing concern at the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India on Friday called for immediate reduction in bloodshed in the war-torn nation and underlined that the ''legitimacy aspect'' of who should rule the country is of importance and should not be ignored. FGN26 BANGLA-2NDLD FIRE Fire at food factory kills 52 people in Bangladesh Dhaka: At least 52 people were killed and scores wounded as a massive fire overnight engulfed a multi-storied food and beverage factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital, officials said on Friday. By Anisur Rahman PTI MGA MGA

