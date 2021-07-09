Left Menu

BJP to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab: Party leader B L Santosh

The BJP will contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2022 Punjab polls and will form government in the state, BJP national general secretary organisation B L Santosh said on Friday.Elections in the state are due early next year.Santosh was here to attend a meeting of the BJPs Punjab unit.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:24 IST
The BJP will contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2022 Punjab polls and will form government in the state, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said on Friday.

Elections in the state are due early next year.

Santosh was here to attend a meeting of the BJP's Punjab unit. He also held meetings with the party's state leaders and others, and had a detailed discussion on Punjab politics.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, he said that the entire opposition is trying to adopt every trick to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power and added that the BJP is the largest party in the world.

The false propaganda of the opposition against the farm laws would soon collapse as farmers have realised that these laws will bring prosperity, Santosh said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders against the three central laws enacted in September last year and demanding that they be withdrawn. Santosh said that Modi has always been a supporter of farmers and the interests of the agriculture sector are paramount for him and his government.

He said the Modi government has taken many steps to double the income of farmers.

The BJP leader said that there is a wave of the party in the country and the people of Punjab also want a BJP government in the state, Santosh said.

He called upon party workers to take the policies of the central government to the people.

Santosh said the BJP will fight elections on all 117 seats on its own and will win the elections with public support in Punjab in 2022.

BJP national vice president Saudan Singh said people are fed up with the Congress-led government in Punjab and they want to get rid of this “corrupt regime”.

He said people want a change in the regime in Punjab and they are looking at the BJP as an alternative.

On this occasion, party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and other leaders were also present. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

