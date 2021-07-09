Naga law makers urge Centre, Naga political groups to resume peace talks without pre-conditions

Naga legislators and parliamentarians on Friday urged the Central government and Naga political groups, who have been engaging in the `Naga political dialogue to resume peace talks ''with a positive approach''.

Urging all Naga Political Groups to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation, the Core Committee said constant antagonism against each other, especially in public space and through the media is sending out a wrong message to the masses.

Adopting a 5-point resolution, the Core Committee ''appealed to the negotiating Parties of the Indo-Naga Political dialogue to resume the Peace talks with a positive approach of mutual respect for each other by setting aside pre-conditions in the greater interest of the peoples cry for long term peace at the earliest time possible''.

The appeal was made as part of the resolution of the first meeting of the Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue (NPI) held on Friday at Dimapur.

The Member Secretary of Core Committee on NPI and Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu, issued the appeal on behalf of the committee.

The Central government is holding peace talks with some nine Naga political groups including the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN- IM).

The committee's appeal seems aimed at helping push the talks which have been stalling over various issues including the Centre's insistence that illegal taxes are not collected by Naga insurgent groups who are holding talks with the government.

The Parliamentary Committee on NPI was set up by the state government on June 10 and comprises all 60 legislators of the Nagaland Assembly and two MPs.

While the Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee comprises 20 members headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as convener and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Opposition Leader T R Zeliang as co-conveners and Minister Neiba Kronu as member secretary.

Pointing out that the elected members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly have risen above party affiliations for the Naga Political Issue, the Core Committee said Naga Political Groups should take it as a positive example and make concerted efforts and listen to the voice of the people for unity and oneness.

The Core Committee also appreciated the constant role and contributions of Churches, Civil Societies, mass-based organizations, tribal bodies and NGOs towards facilitating the peace process and appealed to the Naga negotiating groups to come together in order to hammer out differences and create a common approach.

