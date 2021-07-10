U.S. has asked Russia for action to rein in ransonware attacks -senior White House official

The United States has made multiple requests for action from Russian authorities on reining in ransomware attacks emanating from Russia through diplomatic channels, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking to reporters after President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Putin about the attacks, said any U.S. response to the attacks will become clear in the days and weeks ahead. He said the United States will take necessary action to protect its infrastructure from attack.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)