Brazil 2022 election will take place, as constitution dictates, says Senate president

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-07-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 01:47 IST
Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco on Friday vehemently rejected any speculation that the 2022 presidential election may not take place, insisting that the constitution will be upheld and the wishes and expectations of the Brazilian people will be met.

Speaking to reporters in the Senate, Pacheco was responding to comments made by President Jair Bolsonaro earlier in the week that he may not accept the result of the election unless the voting system is changed. Bolsonaro even suggested the vote might not be held at all as he accused the system of being fraudulent.

