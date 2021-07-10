Left Menu

Haiti's senate says its head should replace assassinated president

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 10-07-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 06:04 IST
Haiti's senate says its head should replace assassinated president
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Haiti's senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated on Friday its head Joseph Lambert to be interim president after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The move plunges Haiti deeper into political crisis with its constitution unclear as to who should take over the reins of power in this kind of situation and rival political factions in disagreement.

The acting interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has taken over the reins of power so far. Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said he would keep that role until presidential and legislative elections are held on Sept. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021