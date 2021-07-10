Left Menu

Eye on U’khand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can’t get free electricity like Delhi

A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:26 IST
Eye on U’khand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can’t get free electricity like Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021