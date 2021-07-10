Eye on U’khand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can’t get free electricity like Delhi
A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday.
A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.
“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
