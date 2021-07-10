Left Menu

NCW writes to UP police on sari-pulling incident during block panchayat polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:38 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the UP police to immediately take action against two men who misbehaved with a woman, pulling her sari, during the filing of nominations for the block chairman polls in Uttar Pradesh' Lakhimpur Kheri.

As a video of the incident involving the woman proposer appeared online, sparking condemnation, the women's body said that NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had, in a letter issued on Thursday, sought strict action against the men.

''National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 8th had taken suo motu cognisance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with and her sari was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh,'' the Commission said.

It took action after it was tagged on Twitter to a video clip of the incident posted.

Sharma had written to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the men, it said.

Voting was held on Saturday for 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs in the state, with sporadic incidents of violence.

The opposition Congress has attacked the BJP government over the violence during the polls including the Lakhinpur Kheri incident and demanded that it apologise.

