New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL40 UP-POPULATION CONTROL-LD BILL No govt job, subsidy if over two children, says UP population control draft bill Lucknow: Those having more than two children will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, says a draft of a population control bill put up on the UP Law Commission website.

DEL14 UP-CONG-LD VIOLENCE Rahul, Priyanka slam BJP govt in UP over poll violence New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over incidents of alleged violence and misbehaviour with women during the filing of nominations for block panchayat chiefs, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that violence has been renamed ''masterstroke'' in the state.

DES13 UP-MAYAWATI 'Jungle raj' prevailing in UP: Mayawati Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order, saying a “jungle raj” is prevailing in the state as violence marred the panchayat polls and women faced indecent behaviour.

DES47 UP-PANCHAYAT-POLLS-YOGI Block panchayat chief polls: UP CM Adityanath claims victory Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed victory in the polls for the posts of the block panchayat chief, amid allegations of violence by the opposition parties.

DES35 UP-PANCHAYAT POLL-VIOLENCE-SUSPENSION UP: 2 policemen suspended in Bahraich BDC member relative murder case Bahraich: Two policemen, including a station in-charge, were suspended on Sunday in connection with the killing of a Block Development Committee (BDC) member's relative in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, an official said. DES15 NCW-UP-BLOCK PANCHAYAT POLLS-SARI PULLING NCW writes to UP police on sari-pulling incident during block panchayat polls New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the UP police to immediately take action against two men who misbehaved with a woman, pulling her sari, during the filing of nominations for the block chairman polls in Uttar Pradesh' Lakhimpur Kheri.

LGD7 UP-HC-DEATH PENALTY HC upholds death penalty for man who murdered wife, four minor daughters in 2010 Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has affirmed the death penalty awarded to a man who brutally killed his wife and four minor daughters and then tried to burn their bodies in 2010.

DEL43 UKD-VIRUS-TOURISM Uttarakhand orders strict adherence to Covid protocol at tourist spots, negative test report must Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has ordered visitors at all tourist spots in the state to strictly adhere to Covid protocol in view of the threat of spread of the infection due to growing crowd of tourists at popular destinations like Mussoorie and Nainital.

DES28 PB-BJP-JOSHI Punjab: BJP expels former state minister Joshi from party for six years Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Saturday expelled former state minister Anil Joshi from the party for six years.

DES46 PB-SIDHU-AAP-POWER Navjot Singh Sidhu slams AAP govt in Delhi over electricity issue Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Delhi over its petition in the Supreme Court, which was later withdrawn, seeking closure of 10 power plants in three states, including Punjab.

DES43 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 19 Covid deaths, 56 fresh cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported two COVID-19 deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 8,945 and 9,53,074 respectively.

DES17 RJ-GEHLOT-BHATIA Gehlot flays BJP spokesperson for remarks against ex-Union minister, seeks apology Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticised BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia for his alleged indecent remarks against the late former Union minister Sis Ram Ola and demanded an apology from the party.

