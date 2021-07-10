Left Menu

Yet to decide on tie-up for UP Assembly polls: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said his party has yet not taken a call on contesting the next years Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance. The AAPs Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, triggering speculation that his party may partner with the former chief ministers outfit for the polls.In politics, people meet each other.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:27 IST
Yet to decide on tie-up for UP Assembly polls: Sanjay Singh
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said his party has yet not taken a call on contesting the next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the alliance. The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, triggering speculation that his party may partner with the former chief minister's outfit for the polls.

"In politics, people meet each other. I have met Rajbhar, Akhilesh Yadav and whatever is in the interest of UP will be done," Sanjay Singh said in Hardoi, where he came to start AAP's membership drive. After inaugurating the party office here, he told the reporter said that a government does not belong to any particular caste or religion. "The government should be for 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and there is no place for vendetta in politics," he said.

He said the slogan of "sabka saath, sabka Vikas" given by the BJP is not visible on the ground. Uttar Pradesh will not develop with works being done in the interests of any particular caste or religion, he said. He also took a dig at the panchayat polls in the state, saying the process has not been "free and fair". "There were kidnapping and shooting incidents. Clothes of women are being torn," the AAP leader said, adding had there been direct elections for the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs, people would have given a befitting reply to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021