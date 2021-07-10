Left Menu

Bullock cart stage collapse at Cong rally: Fadnavis mocks Rahul

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:05 IST
Bullock cart stage collapse at Cong rally: Fadnavis mocks Rahul
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made fun of the toppling of a stage mounted on a bullock cart during a protest rally by the Congress in Mumbai on Saturday and said even bulls did not like Rahul Gandhi as a national leader.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Fadnavis taunted that the collapse took place when Congress workers were shouting slogans in praise of Gandhi.

Queried on the MPSC recruitment process in the backdrop of an aspirant, Swapnil Lonkar, committing suicide in Pune recently over the delay in conducting the interview round after the preliminary and main exams, the former chief minister said the MVA government was not serious about the issue.

The state government had not even announced any kind of help to the family of Lonkar, Fadnavis pointed out.

Speaking on agricultural distress, Fadnavis said only 18 per cent of crop loans had been disbursed during the start of the Kharif season in the state.

''The chief minister must direct banks to disburse crop loans properly. Targets should be given to collectors in Marathwada and east Vidarbha in this regard. The state government must give additional funds for crop loan disbursal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021