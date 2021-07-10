Bullock cart stage collapse at Cong rally: Fadnavis mocks Rahul

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made fun of the toppling of a stage mounted on a bullock cart during a protest rally by the Congress in Mumbai on Saturday and said even bulls did not like Rahul Gandhi as a national leader.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Fadnavis taunted that the collapse took place when Congress workers were shouting slogans in praise of Gandhi.

Queried on the MPSC recruitment process in the backdrop of an aspirant, Swapnil Lonkar, committing suicide in Pune recently over the delay in conducting the interview round after the preliminary and main exams, the former chief minister said the MVA government was not serious about the issue.

The state government had not even announced any kind of help to the family of Lonkar, Fadnavis pointed out.

Speaking on agricultural distress, Fadnavis said only 18 per cent of crop loans had been disbursed during the start of the Kharif season in the state.

''The chief minister must direct banks to disburse crop loans properly. Targets should be given to collectors in Marathwada and east Vidarbha in this regard. The state government must give additional funds for crop loan disbursal,'' he said.

