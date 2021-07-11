Left Menu

Turn anger into strength if friends backstab us: Maha Cong chief to workers

Taking potshots at allies, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has said that party workers should not react if anybody were to backstab them despite being together, but turn the anger into strength.Patole, who created a flutter in the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state recently by stating that his party will contest elections on its own in future, said he would not change his stand.He was speaking at a meeting of the district Congress committee at Lonavala on Friday evening.

Taking potshots at allies, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has said that party workers should not react if anybody were to ''backstab'' them despite ''being together'', but turn the anger into strength.

Patole, who created a flutter in the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state recently by stating that his party will contest elections on its own in future, said he would not change his stand.

He was speaking at a meeting of the district Congress committee at Lonavala on Friday evening. A video of his speech circulated on Saturday. ''I will not backtrack on my statement about contesting upcoming elections on our own, so get back to work. I told the press that even the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has directed the Shiv Sena workers to get going. When I said ( about going it alone), it was not liked, but when he said, it was all right,'' said Patole.

Sources said that some local party office-bearers had complained to Patole that Pune district guardian minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar did not help them, and Congress workers were not being appointed to various committees in the district.

''Who is the district guardian minister of Pune? Someone from Baramati. Whose work is he doing, is he doing our work? The guardian minister's signature is required to recommend names for any committee.

All these hardships you are facing, turn them into your strength. Do not get mentally weak. Create strength with a resolve that we will install our person on that (guardian minister's) chair,'' he said.

''If some people do not want to make compromises if they want to backstab while being together, do not say anything, just turn that anger into your strength,'' the Congress leader added.

