Left Menu

U.S.'s Yellen says tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022. Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD "Pillar 1" re-allocation of taxing rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:10 IST
U.S.'s Yellen says tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022.

Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD "Pillar 1" re-allocation of taxing rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed the deal over the weekend, but questions remain over the ability of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.

Yellen said she hoped to include provisions to implement the so-called "Pillar 2" global minimum tax into a budget "reconciliation" bill this year that Congress could approve with a simple majority. The "Pillar 1" portion of the agreement would end unilateral taxes on digital services in exchange for a new mechanism that would allow large profitable companies to be taxed in part based on where they sell products and services, rather than where their headquarters and intellectual property reside.

This will require a multilateral tax agreement that will take time to negotiate, a Treasury official said. "Pillar 1 will be on a slightly slower track. We'll work with Congress," Yellen said, when asked whether a two-thirds majority would be needed in the U.S. Senate, which is normally the requirement for international treaties.

"It may be in ready in the spring of 2022 and we'll try to determine at that point what's necessary for its implementation," Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021