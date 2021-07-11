Left Menu

Nadda chairs meet with BJP secretaries, office-bearers call on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national secretaries on Sunday where he reviewed the organisational activities and the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

They later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence here and briefed him.

This was Nadda's first physical meeting with these BJP office-bearers following their appointment last year.

A party leader noted that the BJP general secretaries also called on Modi after their first physical meeting with Nadda.

At the secretaries' meeting with Nadda, the ongoing organisational activities, including those related to promoting the Covid vaccination drive, were discussed.

The Assembly elections in five states, due early next year, and several bypolls were also discussed, sources said.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

Modi held similar meetings at his residence last month with the BJP general secretaries and the heads of the saffron party's different wings.

