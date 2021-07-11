Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal takes charge as AYUSH minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 19:33 IST
Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as the country's new AYUSH minister on Sunday.

Inducted into the Union Cabinet in a major revamp on Wednesday, Sonowal has also been given the charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

''Interacted with officials of @moayush as we take on the responsibility of realising PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision and promoting & preserving India's traditional healthcare systems,'' he said on Twitter.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, had on Thursday taken charge as the Minister of State in the AYUSH ministry.

Sonowal gracefully exited the post of Assam's chief minister even though his government was voted back to power in the assembly elections in March-April.

In the past, he was elected twice to Lok Sabha and served as the union sports and skill development minister in the first Modi government from 2014 to 2016 before becoming Assam's chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

