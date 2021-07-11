Health condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh improving, says hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is improving, the hospital said on Sunday.

It said the institute's director, Prof R K Dhiman, is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.

''The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative with the staff engaged in his care. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are taking rounds and are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Today, he is better than yesterday,' the SGPGIMS said in a statement issued here.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

On Sunday afternoon, Union minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel visited the hospital, and enquired about Singh's health, the SGPGIMS said in the statement Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

