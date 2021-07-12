PM Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday.Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. Jai Jagannath, Modi said in a tweet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 08:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.
The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday.
Advertisement
''Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Jai Jagannath,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- yatra
- Rath Yatra
- Jai Jagannath
- Jagannath
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC stays Uttrakhand government's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra
U’khand HC stays state govt’s decision permitting Chardham Yatra
U’khand HC stays state govt’s decision permitting Chardham Yatra
U'khand govt postpones Char Dham Yatra till further order
U'khand govt postpones Char Dham Yatra till further oder