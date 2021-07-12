Former PM Borissov's GERB narrowly leads in Bulgaria election-partial results
The center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won 23.9% of votes in the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 95% of the ballots counted. The new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN) came a close second with 23.7% in the Balkan country's second election in three months, the data showed. The anti-graft groupings Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Mafia Out!, the likely coalition partners of ITN, got 12.6% and 5% percent, respectively.
The Socialists and the ethnic Turkish MRF party won 13.6% and 10.6% of the vote, respectively. Final official results are expected on Thursday.
