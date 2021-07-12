Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as MoS environment

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Before assuming office, the minister also planted saplings at the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan, the environment ministry headquarters.

He later thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media for giving him the new responsibility.

''Today, I officially took charge as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change at Paryavaran Bhawan, Jorbagh, Lodhi Colony. I thank the Prime Minister for giving me a new responsibility @narendramodi Thank you from the bottom of my heart.@moefcc,'' he posted on Twitter.

The 68 year-old Choubey was the MoS in Health Ministry before the Cabinet rejig.

Besides environment ministry, he is also the MoS for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

