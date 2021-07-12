Left Menu

N.Ireland's Orange Order hold July 12 parades with Brexit tensions high

The checks introduced by the Northern Ireland protocol on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland due to its open border with the EU via member state Ireland contributed to more than a week of riots earlier this year. The parades, which celebrate the 1690 victory at the Battle of the Boyne by Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James of England and Scotland, will mainly be held in the morning and afternoon and also finish earlier than usual.

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:07 IST
N.Ireland's Orange Order hold July 12 parades with Brexit tensions high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of members of Northern Ireland's Orange Order began to take part in parades across the region on Monday with the peak of the annual marching closely watched this year due to anger among pro-British unionists at post-Brexit trade barriers. The July 12 parades have often been the spark for violence, even after a 1998 peace deal largely ended three decades of conflict between Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland and Protestant unionists seeking to retain the status quo.

The 35,000-member Protestant organization will hold 500 smaller, local parades rather than the usual 18 large gatherings to take account of COVID-19 restrictions and its chief executive told Reuters on Friday that he does not sense any appetite to turn parades violent or into Brexit protests. The checks introduced by the Northern Ireland protocol on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland due to its open border with the EU via member state Ireland contributed to more than a week of riots earlier this year.

The parades, which celebrate the 1690 victory at the Battle of the Boyne by Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James of England and Scotland, will mainly be held in the morning and afternoon and also finish earlier than usual. The lighting of bonfires on the eve of the July 12 holiday, some of which were draped in Irish flags, passed off peacefully over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021