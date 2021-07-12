Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as MoS environment

Increasing forest cover will be a priority, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Monday after he took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

The MoS, who also planted a sapling at the ministry premises, said the Environment Ministry has done unprecedented work in the last seven years.

He said increasing the forest cover further would be a priority, according to an official note.

Choubey was welcomed by Environment Secretary R P Gupta and other senior officials of the ministry.

In a tweet, the MoS thanked the prime minister for giving him the new role.

''Today, I officially took charge as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change at Paryavaran Bhawan, Jorbagh, Lodhi Colony. I thank the prime minister for giving me a new responsibility @narendramodi Thank you from the bottom of my heart.@moefcc,'' he posted on Twitter.

Choubey, 68, was the Minister of State in the Health Ministry before the Cabinet rejig.

He is also the MoS for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

