HM Shah condoles loss of lives due to lightning

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of people in various parts of the country due to lightning.At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 12 in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning strikes. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of people in various parts of the country due to lightning.

At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 12 in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning strikes. Casualties have also been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

''Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of many people in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh due to lightning. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear this grief,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

