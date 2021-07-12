Left Menu

Bulgaria faces instability as poll suggests razor-thin win for GERB

Bulgaria faced prolonged political instability on Monday after Sunday's national election appeared to result in a razor-thin victory for the centre-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov and no clear government prospects emerged. With 95% of ballots counted, GERB had won 23.9% of the vote, only just ahead of the new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN) of popular TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, with 23.7%.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:06 IST
Bulgaria faces instability as poll suggests razor-thin win for GERB
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria faced prolonged political instability on Monday after Sunday's national election appeared to result in a razor-thin victory for the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov and no clear government prospects emerged.

With 95% of ballots counted, GERB had won 23.9% of the vote, only just ahead of the new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN) of popular TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, with 23.7%. Borissov, 62, was unlikely to succeed in forming a functioning coalition, even if final results confirm his party ahead after he failed to do so following an inconclusive parliamentary election in April. He won that vote with 26.2%.

Most political parties refuse to work with the former bodyguard, with many Bulgarians blaming him for allowing pervasive corruption to fester and accusing him of giving tacit support to powerful oligarchs. Sharp-tongued but debate-shy Trifonov, 54, announced plans to try to form a minority cabinet, which most political observers said was a risky move that put pressure on his likely partners and was difficult to assess.

Arguing a coalition government could foster backroom deal-making, he laid out his list of priorities and ministers, appealing to all parties, including small anti-graft Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Mafia Out!, which have benefited from mounting anger over corruption, to lend him support. "It is time that everything happens right in front of your eyes, in parliament. Because this is the moral thing to do," he said in a live-streamed speech from his small TV channel.

The three protest parties are not seen securing a parliamentary majority, meaning I would need the backing of traditional parties such as the Socialists or the ethnic Turkish MRF party to replace the current interim cabinet. A third election can not be ruled out, meaning Bulgaria may face difficulty tapping the European Union's multi-billion euro coronavirus recovery package or approving its 2022 budget plans.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021