UP CM Adityanath lauds election of labourer's wife as block panchayat head

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded the election of Gita Devi, a social worker and wife of a labourer, as the block panchayat head from Prayagpur in the state's Bahraich district.

A resident of Belva Padampur, Devi is well known among locals for her work towards the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, according to villagers.

Advertisement

''Empowerment of women in the new Uttar Pradesh: Wife of an MNRGES labourer is elected as block panchayat head. This is the beauty of democracy. Gitaji, who earns a livelihood through agriculture and labour work, has been elected as the block panchayat head for the first time. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BJP government in UP is implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Devi's election as the block panchayat head is the result of the BJP government working for the empowerment of deprived sections, he said.

Devi was elected unopposed on Saturday.

Asked what her priorities will be as the block panchayat head, Devi said, ''I will do whatever possible for the development of my area. I will try to make roads in all villages.'' Her husband Pawan Kumar is a holder of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) job card.

According to villagers, Devi's family lives in a one-room house and owns four bigha agricultural land.

A Class 12 pass out, Devi devotes her spare time to social work, the villagers said.

In Bhadohi district, Anita Gautam was elected unopposed as the block panchayat head from Suryava. She was given the election certificate by District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury.

BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi said Gautam and her husband Rajesh worked as MNREGS labourers and were engaged in digging a pond.

He said Gautam was supported by the BJP as its candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)