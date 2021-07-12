England to go ahead with July 19 COVID relaxation -health minister

England will go ahead with plans to lift almost all legal restrictions on day-to-day life on July 19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"We firmly believe that this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next stage of our roadmap on July the 19th," Javid told parliament. Javid's statement was confirmation of plans set out in detail last week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

"It's so important that people act with caution, and with personal responsibility," Javid said. "Everyone should return to work gradually if they're currently working from home, they should try to meet people outside where that's possible, and it is expected and recommended that people should wear face coverings, unless they're exempt, in crowded indoor settings like public transport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)