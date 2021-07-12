Patnaik lays foundation stone of BJD s new office

Chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik Monday laid the foundation stone of regional party's new office building here on the occasion of Ratha Jatra.

The proposed building will have four floors including a basement and will have all the modern facilities.

The BJD, which is operating from a government quarter, will now have its own office after the party is formed 24 years ago.

Later, all the district headquarters will get a new modern offices, said a statement issued by the BJD.

Patnaik said the new office will not only be a venue for party works but also a platform for service to the people of Odisha.

Several social welfare activities like blood donation and others will be carried out on its premises, he added.

Stating that BJD has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspiration of Odias, the chief minister called upon the party workers to rededicate themselves to serve 4.5 crore people of the state like members of one family.

