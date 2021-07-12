Left Menu

Patnaik lays foundation stone of BJD s new office

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:48 IST
Patnaik lays foundation stone of BJD s new office
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik Monday laid the foundation stone of regional party's new office building here on the occasion of Ratha Jatra.

The proposed building will have four floors including a basement and will have all the modern facilities.

The BJD, which is operating from a government quarter, will now have its own office after the party is formed 24 years ago.

Later, all the district headquarters will get a new modern offices, said a statement issued by the BJD.

Patnaik said the new office will not only be a venue for party works but also a platform for service to the people of Odisha.

Several social welfare activities like blood donation and others will be carried out on its premises, he added.

Stating that BJD has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspiration of Odias, the chief minister called upon the party workers to rededicate themselves to serve 4.5 crore people of the state like members of one family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021