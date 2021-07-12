Left Menu

Cong chief Sonia Gandhi calls Parl strategy group meet on Jul 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:44 IST
Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts July 19, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, sources said. Among those who will attend the July 14 meeting are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Besides them deputy leaders of Congress in both houses -- Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi -- and chief whips Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, and Ravneet Bittu will be part of the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, the party will evolve its strategy in cornering the government on key issues such as price rise, inflation and high petrol and diesel prices, besides the Covid situation and the state of the economy.

The Congress will also raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal after the French initiated a probe into it.

Leaders termed the meeting as routine as it is held ahead of every session of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

