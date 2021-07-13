Left Menu

No talk of any alliance between AAP and SBSP: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Rajbhar had said he would meet Kejriwal on July 17 in the presence of Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:44 IST
There is no talk of an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the SBSP, AAP leader Sanjay Singh clarified on Tuesday amid reports of a tie-up between the two parties ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Singh also accused Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar of lying on Monday when he said he will meet AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal this week to firm up an alliance for the elections.

''O P Rajbhar ji is lying. No meeting of Kejriwal ji with him has been fixed. Nor is there any talk of alliance with them,'' Singh said on Twitter. ''Whatever news is being published about the meeting of Om Prakash Rajbhar Ji with Arvind Kejriwal Ji is false and baseless...,'' the Rajya Sabha MP and AAP UP in-charge added. Rajbhar had said he would meet Kejriwal on July 17 in the presence of Singh. “During the meeting talks will be held to include the AAP in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha as an ally,” Rajbhar said. The Morcha is a front of small parties led by Rajbhar.

