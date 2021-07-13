Left Menu

Lithuanian foreign minister to discuss migration in Iraq, says PM

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

The Lithuanian foreign minister will go to Iraq to discuss migration to the European Union through Belarus on July 18 Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis will be in Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the same issue, amid accusations from Lithuania and the EU that Belarus is using illegal migrants to put pressure on the bloc because of sanctions on Minsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

