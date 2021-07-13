Left Menu

West Bengal post poll violence: Calcutta HC orders DNA test on victim Abhiijit Sarkar

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a DNA test on the body of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly could not identify the same.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a DNA test on the body of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly could not identify the body. While passing an order in alleged post-poll violence cases, the High Court said the samples will be collected at the Command Hospital and sent to CFSL Kolkata for analysis. The examination report must be submitted to the High Court within seven days.

Earlier High Court had asked for a second autopsy for BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar. The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's investigation to July 13.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence affected areas. (ANI)

