Left Menu

8 BJP MLAs quit as House panel heads to protest Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chief

In protest, we have decided to step down... Led by Adhikari, the eight MLAs, including Mihir Goswami, Bhisma Prasad Sharma and Tigga, later visited Raj Bhavan to apprise Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of the blatant violation of democratic norms by the ruling party.TMC deputy chief whip in the House, Tapas Roy, in response, said it was a decision of the saffron camp, and he wouldnt want to comment on that.Appointments for any assembly panel should be left to the discretion of the speaker, who did go by the rule in this case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:39 IST
8 BJP MLAs quit as House panel heads to protest Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chief
  • Country:
  • India

Eight BJP legislators on Tuesday resigned as heads of various Assembly panels in protest against MLA Mukul Roy's appointment as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari objected to Roy's elevation, arguing that the MLA, who had crossed over to the ruling TMC last month after winning the polls on a BJP ticket, cannot be considered a legislator of the saffron camp.

As per norms, a legislator of the main opposition party is made the PAC chairperson, and Roy hasn't quit as a BJP MLA in the House, despite switching camps.

Manoj Tigga, one of the saffron camp legislators, said after resigning from a standing committee that ''Roy's appointment is undemocratic and a naked display of partisan politics. In protest, we have decided to step down...'' Led by Adhikari, the eight MLAs, including Mihir Goswami, Bhisma Prasad Sharma and Tigga, later visited Raj Bhavan to apprise Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of the ''blatant violation of democratic norms by the ruling party''.

TMC deputy chief whip in the House, Tapas Roy, in response, said it was a decision of the saffron camp, and he wouldn't want to comment on that.

''Appointments for any assembly panel should be left to the discretion of the speaker, who did go by the rule in this case. It has to be kept in mind that the BJP had been plotting to topple democratically elected governments all over the country to capture power. They don't have any right to speak on democratic values,'' the Baranagar TMC MLA said.

BJP MLAs had staged a walkout in the Assembly on July 9 after Roy was made the chief of PAC, which keeps a tab on government spending.

''This government does not let the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conduct audits. It just wants its own people to know where it is spending,'' Adhikari had said at a press meet after the walkout.

He further said that BJP had pitched economist and party MLA Ashok Lahiri as PAC chairperson, but the speaker went by TMC's recommendation and appointed Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021