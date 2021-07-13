Forces plotting to bifurcate Bengal will be defeated: Speaker
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that forces plotting to bifurcate the state will be defeated.Addressing a programme of the Gorkha community in Kolkata, he said that the entire north Bengal region including the Darjeeling Hills is and will remain an integral part of the state.Some forces are at work to separate north Bengal from our state.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that forces plotting to bifurcate the state will be defeated.
Addressing a programme of the Gorkha community in Kolkata, he said that the entire north Bengal region including the Darjeeling Hills is and will remain an integral part of the state.
''Some forces are at work to separate north Bengal from our state. They will be defeated. Bifurcation of West Bengal will never be allowed,'' he said.
The speaker also dwelt on how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was working towards inclusive development of all regions of the state.
A section of BJP leaders including Alipurduar MP and central minister John Barla had recently advocated carving out a Union territory comprising north Bengal districts, alleging lack of development in the region for years.
BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and other leaders dissociated themselves from Barla's statements and said that the party does not support any demand for bifurcation or division of West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till July 15; allows several relaxations
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a corrupt man, he was named in 1996 hawala Jain case charge sheet, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
COVID-related restrictions extended in West Bengal till July 15, public buses to operate with 50 percent capacity: CM Mamata Banerjee
J Charukesi becomes chief postmaster general of West Bengal circle
NHRC team attacked in Jadavpur during visit to probe West Bengal's post-poll violence