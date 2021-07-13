Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls on President Kovind

Left Menu

Annapurna4BJP called upon Honble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Sought his continued support and guidance. rashtrapatibhvn, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, together with the three ministers of state for education, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The four ministers took charge last week following a cabinet reshuffle.

''Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, along with MoS Education Smt Annapurna Devi, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Pradhan also took to Twitter to share the update.

''Together with my ministerial colleagues Shri @Drsubhassarkar, Shri @RanjanRajkuma11 and Smt. @Annapurna4BJP called upon Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Sought his continued support and guidance. @rashtrapatibhvn,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

