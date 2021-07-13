Left Menu

Kerala is 'industry-friendly', asserts CM amid Kitex issue

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted the state has an industry friendly atmosphere and that entities are exploring big investment opportunities, amid Kitex Group deciding to shelve its investment plan for the state. Amid the Kitex Group controversy, Viajayan said there are efforts outside Kerala to create an image that the state is not industry-friendly but that is not the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:09 IST
Kerala is 'industry-friendly', asserts CM amid Kitex issue
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted the state has an ''industry friendly'' atmosphere and that entities are exploring big investment opportunities, amid Kitex Group deciding to shelve its investment plan for the state. The government is working on strengthening the state's industry-friendly environment and there have been changes in this regard, the chief minister told the media in the national capital. Amid the Kitex Group controversy, Viajayan said there are efforts outside Kerala to create an image that the state is not industry-friendly but that is not the case. Entities are exploring big investment opportunities, he said, adding that various entities from and outside the state are doing business in Kerala. In June, Kitex Group announced that it was not going ahead with the Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in the state and alleged harassment by the Kerala government officials. Last week, Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob held a meeting with Telangana Industries Minister K T R Rama Rao for investments in that state. The Kerala government, last week, said it has an ''open approach'' towards the issues raised by the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021