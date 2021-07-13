Punjab Cong leader Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal joins AAP
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party AAP along with his supporters here on Tuesday.AAPs Punjab unit chief, Bhagwant Mann, state affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and MLA Baljinder Kaur formally inducted him into the party, a statement said.Speaking on the occasion, Mann said people from all walks of life in Punjab were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.He said Grewal is a well-known personality in Ludhiana district.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters here on Tuesday.
AAP's Punjab unit chief, Bhagwant Mann, state affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and MLA Baljinder Kaur formally inducted him into the party, a statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, Mann said people from all walks of life in Punjab were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
He said Grewal is a well-known personality in Ludhiana district. He has been a councilor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for a long time, Mann added. Chadha said the people of Punjab have made up their minds to change the government in the state.
Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ECB's emergency stimulus could end next March: Holzmann
Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured
Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured
Renowned Folk singer Ranjit Bawa visits Indian Guardian office at Ludhiana
Biden to nominate academic Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany -sources