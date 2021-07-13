Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, advisor says

The speaker of Tunisia's parliament and the leader of the Islamist Ennahda Party Rached Ghannouchi has contracted COVID-19, an advisor to Ghannouchi told Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that Ghannouchi, 80, is at home and will work remotely. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

