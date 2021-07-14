Left Menu

Biden nominates ex-Senator Flake as ambassador to Turkey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 01:55 IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Republican former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey.

"Given the strategic importance of the United States' relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination," Flake said in a statement. "This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries," he said.

Flake served as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

