Biden nominates ex-Senator Flake as ambassador to Turkey
President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Republican former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey.
"Given the strategic importance of the United States' relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination," Flake said in a statement. "This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries," he said.
Flake served as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.
