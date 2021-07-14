U.S. Senate Budget panel Democrats reach agreement on $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan

Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee reached an agreement on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure investment plan that they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated later this summer, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late on Tuesday.

"We have come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks by committee Democrats and White House officials.

"You add that to that the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for," Schumer said.

