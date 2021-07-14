Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:06 IST
Govt convenes all-party meet ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they said.

Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.

The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.

