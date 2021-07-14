Feel encouraged that even opposition leaders are praising AAP: Kejriwal on Navjot Singh Sidhu
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt encouraged as even opposition leaders are talking about his party, a day after Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted that the AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab. Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision work for Punjab.
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt ''encouraged'' as even opposition leaders are talking about his party, a day after Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted that the AAP has always recognized his vision and work for Punjab. "Navjot Singh Sidhu? He is in Punjab. I am happy that AAP is doing such a good job that even opposition leaders are praising us. So, one feels encouraged about it," the Delhi Chief Minister told reporters when asked about Sidhu's tweets.
Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Goa. ''Our opposition AAP has always recognized my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present ''Punjab Model'' It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab,'' Sidhu said in a series of tweets.
Sidhu's tweets came amid attempts by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's Punjab unit and speculation that he may be appointed as the state unit president.
