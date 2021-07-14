Left Menu

Philippines bars entry of travellers from Indonesia over Delta variant

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:36 IST
Philippines bars entry of travellers from Indonesia over Delta variant
  • Philippines

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from Indonesia to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The ban will apply to everyone coming from Indonesia or those with recent travel history to the country and will be imposed from July 16 to 31, Harry Roque said in a statement.

