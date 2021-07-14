Left Menu

PM Modi speaks with Maldivian Prez; development projects reviewed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:37 IST
PM Modi speaks with Maldivian Prez; development projects reviewed
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday reviewed the progress of India-supported development projects in the archipelagic nation and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi spoke over the phone with Solih and assured him of India's commitment to supporting the Maldives in the fight against the pandemic.

On his part, President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's cooperation and support in the fight against the COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the pandemic, it said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Maldives is a central pillar in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), the statement said.

''Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Assured him of India's commitment to supporting Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Modi tweeted.

''We also reviewed the progress of bilateral development projects. Conveyed congratulations for the election of FM (Abdulla) Shahid as UNGA President,'' he said.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021