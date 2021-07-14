Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP holds protest against Dalit 'atrocities'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:13 IST
Rajasthan BJP holds protest against Dalit 'atrocities'
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan took out a protest march and demonstrated near the Civil Lines Railway Crossing here on Wednesday against the state government over the issue of Dalit ''atrocities''.

Former BJP state president Ashok Parnami, MLA Ashok Lahoty, former MLA Surendra Pareek and other leaders and workers and members of the Yuva Morcha participated in the march which started from the party's state headquarters.

''The demonstration was held by the BJP's Jaipur city unit against Dalit atrocities. Crimes against Dalit and women are increasing and the graph of crime is constantly on the rise in the state,'' a BJP spokesperson said.

Despite this, the chief minister is doing nothing to curb the crime, the spokesperson alleged.

