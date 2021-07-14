Maha: VHP demands permission to `wari', warns of agitation

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said it would organize protests across Maharashtra to press its demand that the state government allow the annual wari processions to Pandharpur. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has allowed a limited number of `warkaris' (Lord Vitthala devotees) to travel to Pandharpur by buses instead of the traditional on-foot pilgrimage.

VHP leader Sanathkumar Gupta told reporters here that the organization, along with the Warkari community, will stage demonstrations where Bhajan and Kirtan will be performed to protest the ban.

Advertisement

The state government was ''oppressing the Hindus'' by stopping the 700-year-old Wari tradition, he alleged.

The government should allow 500 warkaris to accompany each of the prominent ten `palkhis' (palanquins) to Pandharpur on foot, the VHP leader said. Those who have taken two shots of COVID-19 vaccines can take part in it, he proposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)