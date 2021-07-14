Key Senate Democrat says will find funding for sweeping infrastructure bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters on Wednesday his committee will find funding for the sweeping infrastructure proposals negotiated between top Democrats and the White House.
"The bottom line for me, as chairman of the Finance Committee, is to make sure - and this will be the case - that I provide the funding for the priorities of the caucus," Wyden said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Finance Committee
- Ron Wyden
- Wyden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
POLL-Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic
Pelosi names Liz Cheney, veteran Democrats to U.S. panel probing Jan. 6 riot
Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education
Texas Democrats defy calls for their arrest in voting restrictions fight
Harris applauds Texas Democrats who left the state to fight voting restrictions