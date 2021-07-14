Left Menu

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of CM Mamata Banerjee’s election plea outside WB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal. The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

