Solanki pressurizing her for getting divorce, alleges wife

A day after Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki issued a public notice against his estranged wife Reshma Patel, the latter alleged on Wednesday that it was a part of his pressure tactics to obtain divorce.

In her ''clarification against public notice'' published in Gujarati newspapers, Patel, who now lives in Vadodara, claimed that she took immense care of her husband when he was hospitalized for COVID-19 infection last year, but he ''threw her out of his house after his recovery and has been pressurizing her to give divorce''.

Solanki, 67, is considered to be one of the contenders for the post of Gujarat Congress president. Reshma Patel's lawyer Nikhil Joshi confirmed to PTI that he had issued the clarification on her behalf.

''The public notice issued by Solanki was part of his plan to put pressure on my client,'' read the clarification.

''My client never misbehaved with Solanki. Though my client is ready to live with him as a good wife, he has been mentally torturing her without her fault. All the allegations made against my client by Solanki were baseless,'' the clarification added.

Solanki published a notice in newspapers on Tuesday, asking people not to enter into any kind of financial or other transactions with his estranged wife. They were not living together for around four years, the notice claimed.

The Congress leader could not be reached for comments despite several calls.

