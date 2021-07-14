Punjab industries minister says no power crisis in state; SAD hits back

Punjab Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for criticising the state government over power shortage and said there was no power crisis for the industry in the state.

However, the Shiromani Akali Dal hit back at the minister for allegedly ''spreading lies'' about non-shortage of power and claims of providing cheap power to the industry by the Congress-led government.

SAD asked the state government to tell people why Punjab industrialists were ''forced'' to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A group of industrialists from Ludhiana on Monday met the UP Chief Minister and claimed that they were offered 24-hour power supply at cheaper rates.

The Punjab Industry Minister on Wednesday said the state government has ensured a conducive environment for the industry and there is no power crisis at all in the state.

He termed the statements of opposition leaders regarding power shortage for the industry as ''baseless''.

The minister in an official statement said that the industrial policy of Punjab is the best in the country due to which the state has witnessed investment worth Rs 91,000 crore in the last four years.

The Punjab government on Monday evening had announced immediate withdrawal of all power restrictions that were imposed on industries across the state to deal with electricity shortage.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal (Trade and Industry wing) president and MLA NK Sharma said that it is ''shameful'' to see that instead of accepting ''failures'' of the Congress government on providing cheap and continuous power supply to state industries, the state industry minister was making ''tall claims'' of achievements. He said that fact of the matter is Punjab industrialists today are a ''harassed'' lot and they are searching alternative sites to re-establish units outside Punjab only to save their businesses because the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has miserably ''failed'' to solve their problems.

