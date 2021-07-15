Left Menu

Brazil's hospitalized president struggled to talk, son says

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 01:39 IST
Flavio Bolsonaro, a son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Wednesday that his father, who may face emergency surgery for an obstructed intestine, had been having trouble talking.

Speaking on CNN Brasil, Flavio, a federal senator, said that if his father needs to undergo surgery, it should not be a serious procedure. He added that doctors had removed liquid from the president's stomach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

